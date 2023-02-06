 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Standard Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.88 crore, down 3.11% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Standard Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.88 crore in December 2022 down 3.11% from Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.97 crore in December 2022 up 660.85% from Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.58 crore in December 2022 up 1170.41% from Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2021.

Standard Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.88 2.90 2.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.88 2.90 2.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.69 2.80 2.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -0.07 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.34 0.77 0.59
Depreciation 0.65 0.62 0.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.46 3.71 3.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.26 -4.92 -4.02
Other Income 31.19 6.69 0.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.93 1.77 -3.26
Interest 3.46 0.71 0.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.47 1.05 -4.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.47 1.05 -4.10
Tax 1.50 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.97 1.05 -4.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.97 1.05 -4.10
Equity Share Capital 32.16 32.16 32.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.57 0.16 -0.64
Diluted EPS 3.57 0.16 -0.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.57 0.16 -0.64
Diluted EPS 3.57 0.16 -0.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited