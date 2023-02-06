Standard Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.88 crore, down 3.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.88 crore in December 2022 down 3.11% from Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.97 crore in December 2022 up 660.85% from Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.58 crore in December 2022 up 1170.41% from Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2021.

Standard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in December 2021.

