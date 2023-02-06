English
    Standard Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.88 crore, down 3.11% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Standard Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.88 crore in December 2022 down 3.11% from Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.97 crore in December 2022 up 660.85% from Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.58 crore in December 2022 up 1170.41% from Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2021.

    Standard Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.882.902.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.882.902.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.692.802.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.07--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.340.770.59
    Depreciation0.650.620.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.463.713.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.26-4.92-4.02
    Other Income31.196.690.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.931.77-3.26
    Interest3.460.710.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.471.05-4.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.471.05-4.10
    Tax1.50----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.971.05-4.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.971.05-4.10
    Equity Share Capital32.1632.1632.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.570.16-0.64
    Diluted EPS3.570.16-0.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.570.16-0.64
    Diluted EPS3.570.16-0.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
