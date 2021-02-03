Standard Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore, down 46.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore in December 2020 down 46.83% from Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.02 crore in December 2020 up 323.74% from Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.25 crore in December 2020 up 510.12% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2019.

Standard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.42 in December 2019.

Standard Ind shares closed at 11.70 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.39% returns over the last 6 months and -1.68% over the last 12 months.