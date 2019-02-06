Standard Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.17 crore, up 32.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.17 crore in December 2018 up 32.46% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.80 crore in December 2018 down 96.27% from Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2018 down 66.49% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2017.

Standard Ind shares closed at 14.05 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.29% returns over the last 6 months and -34.80% over the last 12 months.