Standard Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.17 crore, up 32.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Standard Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.17 crore in December 2018 up 32.46% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.80 crore in December 2018 down 96.27% from Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2018 down 66.49% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2017.
Standard Ind shares closed at 14.05 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.29% returns over the last 6 months and -34.80% over the last 12 months.
|
|Standard Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.17
|1.71
|1.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.17
|1.71
|1.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.68
|1.87
|1.52
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.33
|-0.29
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.41
|0.39
|0.49
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.28
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.87
|3.56
|5.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.43
|-4.11
|-5.65
|Other Income
|1.90
|-0.62
|3.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.53
|-4.72
|-2.15
|Interest
|5.27
|4.06
|2.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.80
|-8.78
|-4.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.80
|-8.78
|-4.48
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.80
|-8.78
|-4.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.80
|-8.78
|-4.48
|Equity Share Capital
|32.16
|32.16
|32.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.37
|-1.37
|-0.70
|Diluted EPS
|-1.37
|-1.37
|-0.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.37
|-1.37
|-0.70
|Diluted EPS
|-1.37
|-1.37
|-0.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited