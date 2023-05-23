Standard Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.12 crore, down 98.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Standard Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.12 crore in March 2023 down 98.81% from Rs. 430.37 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2023 down 103.13% from Rs. 178.93 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.63 crore in March 2023 down 101.67% from Rs. 217.55 crore in March 2022.
Standard Ind shares closed at 31.35 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.26% returns over the last 6 months and 67.65% over the last 12 months.
|Standard Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.12
|3.70
|430.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.12
|3.70
|430.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.05
|2.69
|2.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.17
|-0.58
|-0.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.60
|0.39
|0.72
|Depreciation
|0.67
|0.69
|0.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.85
|4.05
|215.11
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.22
|-3.55
|212.13
|Other Income
|0.92
|31.22
|4.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.30
|27.67
|216.97
|Interest
|0.81
|3.46
|1.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.11
|24.21
|215.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.11
|24.21
|215.43
|Tax
|0.50
|1.50
|36.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.61
|22.71
|178.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.61
|22.71
|178.93
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.61
|22.71
|178.93
|Equity Share Capital
|32.16
|32.16
|32.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|3.53
|27.81
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|3.53
|27.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|3.53
|27.81
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|3.53
|27.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited