Standard Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.12 crore, down 98.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.12 crore in March 2023 down 98.81% from Rs. 430.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2023 down 103.13% from Rs. 178.93 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.63 crore in March 2023 down 101.67% from Rs. 217.55 crore in March 2022.

Standard Ind shares closed at 31.35 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.26% returns over the last 6 months and 67.65% over the last 12 months.