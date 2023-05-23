English
    Standard Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.12 crore, down 98.81% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Standard Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.12 crore in March 2023 down 98.81% from Rs. 430.37 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2023 down 103.13% from Rs. 178.93 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.63 crore in March 2023 down 101.67% from Rs. 217.55 crore in March 2022.

    Standard Ind shares closed at 31.35 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.26% returns over the last 6 months and 67.65% over the last 12 months.

    Standard Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.123.70430.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.123.70430.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.052.692.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.17-0.58-0.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.600.390.72
    Depreciation0.670.690.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.854.05215.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.22-3.55212.13
    Other Income0.9231.224.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.3027.67216.97
    Interest0.813.461.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.1124.21215.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.1124.21215.43
    Tax0.501.5036.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.6122.71178.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.6122.71178.93
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.6122.71178.93
    Equity Share Capital32.1632.1632.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.873.5327.81
    Diluted EPS-0.873.5327.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.873.5327.81
    Diluted EPS-0.873.5327.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

