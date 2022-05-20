Standard Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 430.37 crore, up 11209.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 430.37 crore in March 2022 up 11209.98% from Rs. 3.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 178.93 crore in March 2022 up 11339.07% from Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.55 crore in March 2022 up 8779.59% from Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2021.

Standard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 27.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2021.

Standard Ind shares closed at 17.00 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.57% returns over the last 6 months and -0.58% over the last 12 months.