    Standard Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.77 crore, down 0.05% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Standard Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.77 crore in June 2023 down 0.05% from Rs. 8.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.78 crore in June 2023 down 189.51% from Rs. 3.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2023 down 124.43% from Rs. 5.24 crore in June 2022.

    Standard Ind shares closed at 23.75 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.13% returns over the last 6 months and 0.64% over the last 12 months.

    Standard Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.775.128.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.775.128.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.344.055.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.330.17-0.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.620.600.68
    Depreciation0.680.670.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.864.854.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.39-5.22-1.73
    Other Income1.430.926.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.96-4.304.62
    Interest0.820.811.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.78-5.113.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.78-5.113.11
    Tax--0.50--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.78-5.613.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.78-5.613.11
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.78-5.613.11
    Equity Share Capital32.1632.1632.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.43-0.870.48
    Diluted EPS-0.43-0.870.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.43-0.870.48
    Diluted EPS-0.43-0.870.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Standard Ind #Standard Industries
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 08:00 pm

