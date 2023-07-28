Standard Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.77 crore, down 0.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.77 crore in June 2023 down 0.05% from Rs. 8.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.78 crore in June 2023 down 189.51% from Rs. 3.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2023 down 124.43% from Rs. 5.24 crore in June 2022.

Standard Ind shares closed at 23.75 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.13% returns over the last 6 months and 0.64% over the last 12 months.