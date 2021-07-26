Standard Ind Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore, up 59.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore in June 2021 up 59.53% from Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2021 up 180.25% from Rs. 2.57 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.81 crore in June 2021 up 124.12% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2020.

Standard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.40 in June 2020.

Standard Ind shares closed at 17.95 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)