Standard Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.70 crore, up 5.84% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Standard Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.70 crore in December 2022 up 5.84% from Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.71 crore in December 2022 up 638.64% from Rs. 4.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.36 crore in December 2022 up 1131.27% from Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2021.

Standard Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.70 3.64 3.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.70 3.64 3.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.69 2.80 2.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.58 -0.18 0.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.39 0.91 0.67
Depreciation 0.69 0.65 0.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.05 4.02 3.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.55 -4.56 -4.17
Other Income 31.22 6.72 0.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.67 2.16 -3.37
Interest 3.46 0.71 0.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.21 1.45 -4.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.21 1.45 -4.20
Tax 1.50 -- 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.71 1.45 -4.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.71 1.45 -4.22
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 22.71 1.45 -4.22
Equity Share Capital 32.16 32.16 32.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.53 0.22 -0.66
Diluted EPS 3.53 0.22 -0.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.53 0.22 -0.66
Diluted EPS 3.53 0.22 -0.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited