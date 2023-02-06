Standard Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.70 crore, up 5.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.70 crore in December 2022 up 5.84% from Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.71 crore in December 2022 up 638.64% from Rs. 4.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.36 crore in December 2022 up 1131.27% from Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2021.

Standard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.66 in December 2021.

Read More