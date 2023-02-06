English
    Standard Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.70 crore, up 5.84% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Standard Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.70 crore in December 2022 up 5.84% from Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.71 crore in December 2022 up 638.64% from Rs. 4.22 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.36 crore in December 2022 up 1131.27% from Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2021.

    Standard Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.703.643.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.703.643.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.692.802.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.58-0.180.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.390.910.67
    Depreciation0.690.650.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.054.023.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.55-4.56-4.17
    Other Income31.226.720.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.672.16-3.37
    Interest3.460.710.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.211.45-4.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.211.45-4.20
    Tax1.50--0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.711.45-4.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.711.45-4.22
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.711.45-4.22
    Equity Share Capital32.1632.1632.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.530.22-0.66
    Diluted EPS3.530.22-0.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.530.22-0.66
    Diluted EPS3.530.22-0.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
