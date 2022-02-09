Standard Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore, up 26.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore in December 2021 up 26.39% from Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.22 crore in December 2021 down 168.69% from Rs. 6.14 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2021 down 126.44% from Rs. 10.40 crore in December 2020.

Standard Ind shares closed at 14.50 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)