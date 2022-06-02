Standard Capita Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 47.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 47.71% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 105.55% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 up 114.71% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021.

Standard Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.89 in March 2021.

Standard Capita shares closed at 2.81 on May 10, 2022 (BSE)