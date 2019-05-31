Standard Capita Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 57.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in March 2019 up 57.82% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 up 378% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019 up 600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2018.

Standard Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2018.

Standard Capita shares closed at 1.18 on April 01, 2019 (BSE)