Standard Capita Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, up 649.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in June 2022 up 649.14% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 up 107.56% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022 up 960% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

Standard Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2021.

Standard Capita shares closed at 2.90 on July 12, 2022 (BSE)