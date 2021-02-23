Standard Capita Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 11.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2020 down 11.55% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 30.97% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 up 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Standard Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2019.

Standard Capita shares closed at 1.37 on February 19, 2021 (BSE)