Standard Batter Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 23.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2018 down 23.65% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 165.05% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 down 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

Standard Batter shares closed at 8.15 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)