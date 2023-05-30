Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.65 crore, down 59.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.65 crore in March 2023 down 59.14% from Rs. 101.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.67 crore in March 2023 up 114.62% from Rs. 52.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.68 crore in March 2023 up 136.2% from Rs. 62.65 crore in March 2022.

EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.09 in March 2022.