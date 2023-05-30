Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.65 crore, down 59.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 2.5%GOLDBOND are:
Net Sales at Rs 41.65 crore in March 2023 down 59.14% from Rs. 101.91 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.67 crore in March 2023 up 114.62% from Rs. 52.46 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.68 crore in March 2023 up 136.2% from Rs. 62.65 crore in March 2022.
EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.09 in March 2022.
|2.5%GOLDBOND
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41.65
|30.22
|101.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|41.65
|30.22
|101.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.62
|8.35
|7.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|11.99
|-6.53
|6.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.59
|16.86
|18.07
|Depreciation
|0.87
|0.82
|0.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|0.01
|156.25
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.27
|18.67
|10.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.70
|-7.95
|-98.27
|Other Income
|49.51
|52.07
|34.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.81
|44.12
|-63.58
|Interest
|11.80
|9.74
|5.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.01
|34.38
|-69.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.01
|34.38
|-69.07
|Tax
|2.34
|-0.15
|-16.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.67
|34.53
|-52.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.67
|34.53
|-52.46
|Equity Share Capital
|169.96
|169.96
|169.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.45
|2.03
|-3.09
|Diluted EPS
|0.45
|2.03
|-3.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.45
|2.03
|-3.09
|Diluted EPS
|0.45
|2.03
|-3.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited