    Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.65 crore, down 59.14% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 2.5%GOLDBOND are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.65 crore in March 2023 down 59.14% from Rs. 101.91 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.67 crore in March 2023 up 114.62% from Rs. 52.46 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.68 crore in March 2023 up 136.2% from Rs. 62.65 crore in March 2022.

    EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.09 in March 2022.

    2.5%GOLDBOND
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.6530.22101.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.6530.22101.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.628.357.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.99-6.536.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.5916.8618.07
    Depreciation0.870.820.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--0.01156.25
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.2718.6710.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-27.70-7.95-98.27
    Other Income49.5152.0734.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.8144.12-63.58
    Interest11.809.745.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.0134.38-69.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.0134.38-69.07
    Tax2.34-0.15-16.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.6734.53-52.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.6734.53-52.46
    Equity Share Capital169.96169.96169.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.452.03-3.09
    Diluted EPS0.452.03-3.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.452.03-3.09
    Diluted EPS0.452.03-3.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

