Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.60 crore, up 7.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.60 crore in June 2023 up 7.91% from Rs. 28.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2023 down 53.31% from Rs. 7.36 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.47 crore in June 2023 down 17.03% from Rs. 17.44 crore in June 2022.

EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.43 in June 2022.