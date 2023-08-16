English
    Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.60 crore, up 7.91% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 2.5%GOLDBOND are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.60 crore in June 2023 up 7.91% from Rs. 28.35 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2023 down 53.31% from Rs. 7.36 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.47 crore in June 2023 down 17.03% from Rs. 17.44 crore in June 2022.

    EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.43 in June 2022.

    2.5%GOLDBOND
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.6041.6528.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.6041.6528.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.027.6235.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.2111.99-21.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.1716.5916.43
    Depreciation0.840.870.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.8032.279.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.44-27.70-11.79
    Other Income19.0749.5128.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.6321.8116.75
    Interest9.3611.809.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.2810.017.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.2810.017.65
    Tax0.842.340.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.447.677.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.447.677.36
    Equity Share Capital170.02169.96169.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.450.43
    Diluted EPS0.200.450.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.450.43
    Diluted EPS0.200.450.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:00 pm

