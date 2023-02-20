Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.22 crore, down 42.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 2.5%GOLDBOND are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.22 crore in December 2022 down 42.2% from Rs. 52.28 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.53 crore in December 2022 up 1179.31% from Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.94 crore in December 2022 up 711.19% from Rs. 5.54 crore in December 2021.
EPS has increased to Rs. 2.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2021.
|
|2.5%GOLDBOND
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.22
|34.66
|52.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.22
|34.66
|52.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.35
|5.91
|8.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.53
|-2.77
|6.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.86
|17.76
|14.46
|Depreciation
|0.82
|0.75
|0.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.01
|0.08
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.67
|28.76
|39.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.95
|-15.83
|-17.58
|Other Income
|52.07
|25.40
|22.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|44.12
|9.57
|4.75
|Interest
|9.74
|9.03
|10.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|34.38
|0.54
|-5.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|34.38
|0.54
|-5.34
|Tax
|-0.15
|-0.24
|-2.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|34.53
|0.78
|-3.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|34.53
|0.78
|-3.20
|Equity Share Capital
|169.96
|169.96
|169.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.03
|0.05
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|2.03
|0.05
|-0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.03
|0.05
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|2.03
|0.05
|-0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited