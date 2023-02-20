 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.22 crore, down 42.2% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 2.5%GOLDBOND are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.22 crore in December 2022 down 42.2% from Rs. 52.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.53 crore in December 2022 up 1179.31% from Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.94 crore in December 2022 up 711.19% from Rs. 5.54 crore in December 2021.

2.5%GOLDBOND
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 30.22 34.66 52.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 30.22 34.66 52.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.35 5.91 8.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.53 -2.77 6.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.86 17.76 14.46
Depreciation 0.82 0.75 0.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.01 0.08 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.67 28.76 39.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.95 -15.83 -17.58
Other Income 52.07 25.40 22.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.12 9.57 4.75
Interest 9.74 9.03 10.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.38 0.54 -5.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.38 0.54 -5.34
Tax -0.15 -0.24 -2.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.53 0.78 -3.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.53 0.78 -3.20
Equity Share Capital 169.96 169.96 169.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.03 0.05 -0.21
Diluted EPS 2.03 0.05 -0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.03 0.05 -0.21
Diluted EPS 2.03 0.05 -0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited