Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.22 crore, down 42.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.22 crore in December 2022 down 42.2% from Rs. 52.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.53 crore in December 2022 up 1179.31% from Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.94 crore in December 2022 up 711.19% from Rs. 5.54 crore in December 2021.

EPS has increased to Rs. 2.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2021.