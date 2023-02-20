English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.22 crore, down 42.2% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 2.5%GOLDBOND are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.22 crore in December 2022 down 42.2% from Rs. 52.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.53 crore in December 2022 up 1179.31% from Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.94 crore in December 2022 up 711.19% from Rs. 5.54 crore in December 2021.

    EPS has increased to Rs. 2.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2021.

    2.5%GOLDBOND
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.2234.6652.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.2234.6652.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.355.918.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.53-2.776.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.8617.7614.46
    Depreciation0.820.750.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.010.08--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.6728.7639.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.95-15.83-17.58
    Other Income52.0725.4022.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.129.574.75
    Interest9.749.0310.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.380.54-5.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.380.54-5.34
    Tax-0.15-0.24-2.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.530.78-3.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.530.78-3.20
    Equity Share Capital169.96169.96169.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.030.05-0.21
    Diluted EPS2.030.05-0.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.030.05-0.21
    Diluted EPS2.030.05-0.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #2.5%GOLDBOND #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 01:00 pm