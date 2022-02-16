Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 52.28 crore, up 21.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.28 crore in December 2021 up 21.44% from Rs. 43.06 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2021 down 125.75% from Rs. 12.43 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.54 crore in December 2021 down 76.16% from Rs. 23.24 crore in December 2020.