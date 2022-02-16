Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 52.28 crore, up 21.44% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 2.5%GOLDBOND are:
Net Sales at Rs 52.28 crore in December 2021 up 21.44% from Rs. 43.06 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2021 down 125.75% from Rs. 12.43 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.54 crore in December 2021 down 76.16% from Rs. 23.24 crore in December 2020.
|2.5%GOLDBOND
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|52.28
|35.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|52.28
|35.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.52
|11.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.64
|6.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.46
|14.99
|Depreciation
|0.79
|0.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|39.45
|7.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.58
|-5.98
|Other Income
|22.33
|32.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.75
|26.38
|Interest
|10.09
|10.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.34
|16.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.34
|16.00
|Tax
|-2.14
|-1.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.20
|17.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.20
|17.18
|Equity Share Capital
|169.62
|169.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|1.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|1.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|1.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
