 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Stampede Cap Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore, up 345.74% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stampede Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore in December 2022 up 345.74% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 103.13% from Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 114.58% from Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2021.

Stampede Capital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.98 3.05 0.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.98 3.05 0.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.69 1.97 0.71
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.59 0.51 1.38
Depreciation 0.17 0.18 0.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.27 0.36 1.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.25 0.04 -3.15
Other Income 0.01 0.03 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.26 0.07 -3.14
Interest 0.16 0.15 0.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.11 -0.09 -3.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.11 -0.09 -3.46
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.11 -0.09 -3.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.11 -0.09 -3.46
Equity Share Capital 28.71 28.63 28.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 -0.12
Diluted EPS -- -- -0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 -0.12
Diluted EPS -- -- -0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited