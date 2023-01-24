Stampede Cap Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore, up 345.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore in December 2022 up 345.74% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 103.13% from Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 114.58% from Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2021.

Stampede Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2021.

