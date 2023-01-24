English
    Stampede Cap Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore, up 345.74% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stampede Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore in December 2022 up 345.74% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 103.13% from Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 114.58% from Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2021.

    Stampede Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.983.050.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.983.050.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.691.970.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.590.511.38
    Depreciation0.170.180.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.270.361.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.250.04-3.15
    Other Income0.010.030.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.260.07-3.14
    Interest0.160.150.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.11-0.09-3.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.11-0.09-3.46
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.11-0.09-3.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.11-0.09-3.46
    Equity Share Capital28.7128.6328.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.00-0.12
    Diluted EPS-----0.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.00-0.12
    Diluted EPS-----0.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited