Stampede Cap Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.97 crore, down 80.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.97 crore in September 2019 down 80.26% from Rs. 55.57 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.64 crore in September 2019 up 67.33% from Rs. 5.02 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2019 down 202.78% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2018.

Stampede Cap shares closed at 0.65 on October 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -56.67% returns over the last 6 months and -53.57% over the last 12 months.