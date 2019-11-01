App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stampede Cap Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.97 crore, down 80.26% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Stampede Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.97 crore in September 2019 down 80.26% from Rs. 55.57 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.64 crore in September 2019 up 67.33% from Rs. 5.02 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2019 down 202.78% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2018.

Stampede Cap shares closed at 0.65 on October 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -56.67% returns over the last 6 months and -53.57% over the last 12 months.

Stampede Capital
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Net Sales/Income from operations10.953.0555.60
Other Operating Income0.020.02-0.03
Total Income From Operations10.973.0855.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.240.370.10
Depreciation0.970.634.63
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses11.823.5155.83
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.06-1.44-4.99
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.06-1.44-4.99
Interest-----0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.06-1.44-4.98
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-2.06-1.44-4.98
Tax-0.42-0.040.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.64-1.40-5.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.64-1.40-5.02
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.64-1.40-5.02
Equity Share Capital28.6328.6328.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.06-0.05-0.19
Diluted EPS-0.06-0.05-0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.06-0.05-0.19
Diluted EPS-0.06-0.05-0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Nov 1, 2019 03:10 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Stampede Cap #Stampede Capital

