Stampede Cap Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.97 crore, down 80.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Stampede Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.97 crore in September 2019 down 80.26% from Rs. 55.57 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.64 crore in September 2019 up 67.33% from Rs. 5.02 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2019 down 202.78% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2018.
Stampede Cap shares closed at 0.65 on October 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -56.67% returns over the last 6 months and -53.57% over the last 12 months.
|Stampede Capital
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.95
|3.05
|55.60
|Other Operating Income
|0.02
|0.02
|-0.03
|Total Income From Operations
|10.97
|3.08
|55.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.24
|0.37
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.97
|0.63
|4.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.82
|3.51
|55.83
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.06
|-1.44
|-4.99
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.06
|-1.44
|-4.99
|Interest
|--
|--
|-0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.06
|-1.44
|-4.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.06
|-1.44
|-4.98
|Tax
|-0.42
|-0.04
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.64
|-1.40
|-5.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.64
|-1.40
|-5.02
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.64
|-1.40
|-5.02
|Equity Share Capital
|28.63
|28.63
|28.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.05
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.05
|-0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.05
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.05
|-0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
