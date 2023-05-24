SSPDL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore, down 59.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore in March 2023 down 59.51% from Rs. 14.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2023 down 111.47% from Rs. 4.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 100.75% from Rs. 5.32 crore in March 2022.

SSPDL shares closed at 15.43 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.77% returns over the last 6 months and 21.50% over the last 12 months.