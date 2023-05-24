SSPDL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore, down 59.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SSPDL are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore in March 2023 down 59.51% from Rs. 14.03 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2023 down 111.47% from Rs. 4.04 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 100.75% from Rs. 5.32 crore in March 2022.
SSPDL shares closed at 15.43 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.77% returns over the last 6 months and 21.50% over the last 12 months.
|SSPDL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.68
|17.54
|14.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.68
|17.54
|14.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-0.07
|10.92
|4.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.22
|11.87
|7.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.45
|0.48
|0.70
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.53
|0.95
|-2.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.49
|-6.72
|4.58
|Other Income
|1.41
|6.41
|0.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|-0.30
|5.23
|Interest
|0.38
|0.39
|1.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.46
|-0.69
|3.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.46
|-0.69
|3.76
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.46
|-0.69
|4.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.46
|-0.69
|4.04
|Equity Share Capital
|12.93
|12.93
|12.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-0.54
|3.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-0.54
|3.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-0.54
|3.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-0.54
|3.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited