English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SSPDL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.75 crore, up 1305.95% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SSPDL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.75 crore in June 2023 up 1305.95% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2023 up 39.67% from Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2023 down 208.33% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

    SSPDL shares closed at 14.74 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.45% returns over the last 6 months and -7.87% over the last 12 months.

    SSPDL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.755.680.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.755.680.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.31-0.072.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.946.22-2.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.340.450.41
    Depreciation0.050.040.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.430.530.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.31-1.49-0.46
    Other Income0.161.410.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.16-0.08-0.45
    Interest0.010.381.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.17-0.46-1.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.17-0.46-1.93
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.17-0.46-1.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.17-0.46-1.93
    Equity Share Capital12.9312.9312.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.90-0.36-1.50
    Diluted EPS-0.90-0.36-1.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.90-0.36-1.50
    Diluted EPS-0.90-0.36-1.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SSPDL
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 06:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!