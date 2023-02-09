 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SSPDL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.54 crore, up 216.57% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SSPDL are:Net Sales at Rs 17.54 crore in December 2022 up 216.57% from Rs. 5.54 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 37.84% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 136.62% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021. SSPDL shares closed at 16.85 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.88% returns over the last 6 months and 7.60% over the last 12 months.
SSPDL
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations17.5418.975.54
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations17.5418.975.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials10.924.402.82
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.8716.911.28
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.480.480.62
Depreciation0.040.100.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.951.070.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.72-4.000.59
Other Income6.410.000.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.30-4.000.62
Interest0.391.541.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.69-5.54-0.96
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.69-5.54-0.96
Tax----0.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.69-5.54-1.11
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.69-5.54-1.11
Equity Share Capital12.9312.9312.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.54-4.28-86.00
Diluted EPS-0.54-4.28-86.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.54-4.28-86.00
Diluted EPS-0.54-4.28-86.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 9, 2023 05:00 pm