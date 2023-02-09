SSPDL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.54 crore, up 216.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SSPDL are:Net Sales at Rs 17.54 crore in December 2022 up 216.57% from Rs. 5.54 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 37.84% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 136.62% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.
|SSPDL shares closed at 16.85 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.88% returns over the last 6 months and 7.60% over the last 12 months.
|SSPDL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.54
|18.97
|5.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.54
|18.97
|5.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.92
|4.40
|2.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|11.87
|16.91
|1.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.48
|0.48
|0.62
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.10
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.95
|1.07
|0.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.72
|-4.00
|0.59
|Other Income
|6.41
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-4.00
|0.62
|Interest
|0.39
|1.54
|1.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.69
|-5.54
|-0.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.69
|-5.54
|-0.96
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.69
|-5.54
|-1.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.69
|-5.54
|-1.11
|Equity Share Capital
|12.93
|12.93
|12.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-4.28
|-86.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|-4.28
|-86.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-4.28
|-86.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|-4.28
|-86.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited