SSPDL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.54 crore, up 216.57% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 17.54 18.97 5.54 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 17.54 18.97 5.54 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 10.92 4.40 2.82 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.87 16.91 1.28 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.48 0.48 0.62 Depreciation 0.04 0.10 0.09 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.95 1.07 0.13 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.72 -4.00 0.59 Other Income 6.41 0.00 0.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.30 -4.00 0.62 Interest 0.39 1.54 1.59 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.69 -5.54 -0.96 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.69 -5.54 -0.96 Tax -- -- 0.15 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.69 -5.54 -1.11 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.69 -5.54 -1.11 Equity Share Capital 12.93 12.93 12.93 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.54 -4.28 -86.00 Diluted EPS -0.54 -4.28 -86.00 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.54 -4.28 -86.00 Diluted EPS -0.54 -4.28 -86.00 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited