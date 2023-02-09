English
    SSPDL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.54 crore, up 216.57% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SSPDL are:Net Sales at Rs 17.54 crore in December 2022 up 216.57% from Rs. 5.54 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 37.84% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 136.62% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.SSPDL shares closed at 16.85 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.88% returns over the last 6 months and 7.60% over the last 12 months.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.5418.975.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.5418.975.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.924.402.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.8716.911.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.480.480.62
    Depreciation0.040.100.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.951.070.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.72-4.000.59
    Other Income6.410.000.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.30-4.000.62
    Interest0.391.541.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.69-5.54-0.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.69-5.54-0.96
    Tax----0.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.69-5.54-1.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.69-5.54-1.11
    Equity Share Capital12.9312.9312.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.54-4.28-86.00
    Diluted EPS-0.54-4.28-86.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.54-4.28-86.00
    Diluted EPS-0.54-4.28-86.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited