SSPDL Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.54 crore, up 151.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.54 crore in December 2021 up 151.48% from Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021 down 19.19% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021 up 136.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2020.

SSPDL shares closed at 15.00 on January 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.69% returns over the last 6 months and 11.52% over the last 12 months.