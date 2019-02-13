SSPDL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore, down 19.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore in December 2018 down 19.07% from Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.40 crore in December 2018 down 78.43% from Rs. 3.59 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.83 crore in December 2018 down 28.13% from Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2017.

SSPDL shares closed at 37.55 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -13.28% returns over the last 6 months and -41.28% over the last 12 months.