SSPDL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore, down 19.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SSPDL are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore in December 2018 down 19.07% from Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.40 crore in December 2018 down 78.43% from Rs. 3.59 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.83 crore in December 2018 down 28.13% from Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2017.
SSPDL shares closed at 37.55 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -13.28% returns over the last 6 months and -41.28% over the last 12 months.
|
|SSPDL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.76
|8.76
|4.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.76
|8.76
|4.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.29
|32.91
|7.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.23
|-14.51
|0.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.95
|0.91
|0.88
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.59
|0.62
|0.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.85
|-11.18
|-4.62
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.84
|-11.17
|-4.59
|Interest
|1.13
|1.10
|0.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.97
|-12.27
|-5.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.97
|-12.27
|-5.51
|Tax
|-0.57
|-3.54
|-1.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.40
|-8.74
|-3.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.40
|-8.74
|-3.59
|Equity Share Capital
|12.93
|12.93
|12.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.95
|-6.76
|-2.78
|Diluted EPS
|-4.95
|-6.76
|-2.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.95
|-6.76
|-2.78
|Diluted EPS
|-4.95
|-6.76
|-2.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited