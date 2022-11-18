SSPDL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.25 crore, up 374.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SSPDL are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.25 crore in September 2022 up 374.82% from Rs. 4.06 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.40 crore in September 2022 down 178.08% from Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.64 crore in September 2022 down 36300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.
SSPDL shares closed at 16.10 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.32% returns over the last 6 months and -5.85% over the last 12 months.
|
|SSPDL
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.25
|0.98
|4.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.25
|0.98
|4.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.40
|2.39
|2.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|16.91
|-2.07
|0.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.50
|0.45
|0.63
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.08
|0.39
|0.38
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.74
|-0.28
|-0.11
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.74
|-0.27
|-0.11
|Interest
|1.66
|1.55
|1.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.40
|-1.82
|-1.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.40
|-1.82
|-1.84
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.40
|-1.82
|-1.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.40
|-1.82
|-1.94
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.40
|-1.82
|-1.94
|Equity Share Capital
|12.93
|12.93
|12.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.17
|-1.41
|-1.50
|Diluted EPS
|-4.17
|-1.41
|-1.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.17
|-1.41
|-1.50
|Diluted EPS
|-4.17
|-1.41
|-1.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
