SSPDL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.25 crore, up 374.82% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:53 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SSPDL are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.25 crore in September 2022 up 374.82% from Rs. 4.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.40 crore in September 2022 down 178.08% from Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.64 crore in September 2022 down 36300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

SSPDL shares closed at 16.10 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.32% returns over the last 6 months and -5.85% over the last 12 months.

SSPDL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.25 0.98 4.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.25 0.98 4.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.40 2.39 2.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.91 -2.07 0.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.50 0.45 0.63
Depreciation 0.10 0.10 0.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.08 0.39 0.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.74 -0.28 -0.11
Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.74 -0.27 -0.11
Interest 1.66 1.55 1.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.40 -1.82 -1.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.40 -1.82 -1.84
Tax -- -- 0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.40 -1.82 -1.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.40 -1.82 -1.94
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -5.40 -1.82 -1.94
Equity Share Capital 12.93 12.93 12.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.17 -1.41 -1.50
Diluted EPS -4.17 -1.41 -1.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.17 -1.41 -1.50
Diluted EPS -4.17 -1.41 -1.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

