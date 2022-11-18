SSPDL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.25 crore, up 374.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.25 crore in September 2022 up 374.82% from Rs. 4.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.40 crore in September 2022 down 178.08% from Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.64 crore in September 2022 down 36300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

SSPDL shares closed at 16.10 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.32% returns over the last 6 months and -5.85% over the last 12 months.