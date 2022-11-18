English
    SSPDL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.25 crore, up 374.82% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SSPDL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.25 crore in September 2022 up 374.82% from Rs. 4.06 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.40 crore in September 2022 down 178.08% from Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.64 crore in September 2022 down 36300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    SSPDL shares closed at 16.10 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.32% returns over the last 6 months and -5.85% over the last 12 months.

    SSPDL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.250.984.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.250.984.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.402.392.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.91-2.070.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.500.450.63
    Depreciation0.100.100.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.080.390.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.74-0.28-0.11
    Other Income0.000.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.74-0.27-0.11
    Interest1.661.551.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.40-1.82-1.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.40-1.82-1.84
    Tax----0.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.40-1.82-1.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.40-1.82-1.94
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.40-1.82-1.94
    Equity Share Capital12.9312.9312.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.17-1.41-1.50
    Diluted EPS-4.17-1.41-1.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.17-1.41-1.50
    Diluted EPS-4.17-1.41-1.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:44 pm