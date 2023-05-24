English
    SSPDL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore, down 60.31% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SSPDL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore in March 2023 down 60.31% from Rs. 14.31 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2023 down 112.03% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 100.91% from Rs. 5.47 crore in March 2022.

    SSPDL shares closed at 15.43 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.77% returns over the last 6 months and 21.50% over the last 12 months.

    SSPDL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.6817.5414.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.6817.5414.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials-0.0710.924.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.2211.877.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.450.500.73
    Depreciation0.040.040.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.530.95-2.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.49-6.744.73
    Other Income1.416.410.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.09-0.325.37
    Interest0.380.621.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.47-0.953.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.47-0.953.59
    Tax-----0.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.47-0.953.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.47-0.953.87
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.47-0.953.87
    Equity Share Capital12.9312.9312.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.36-0.733.00
    Diluted EPS-0.36-0.733.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.36-0.733.00
    Diluted EPS-0.36-0.733.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 24, 2023 11:33 am