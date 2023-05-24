SSPDL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore, down 60.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore in March 2023 down 60.31% from Rs. 14.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2023 down 112.03% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 100.91% from Rs. 5.47 crore in March 2022.

SSPDL shares closed at 15.43 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.77% returns over the last 6 months and 21.50% over the last 12 months.