SSPDL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.54 crore, up 199.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SSPDL are:Net Sales at Rs 17.54 crore in December 2022 up 199.49% from Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2022 up 2.01% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 129.79% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2021.
|SSPDL shares closed at 16.85 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.88% returns over the last 6 months and 7.60% over the last 12 months.
|SSPDL
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.54
|19.25
|5.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.54
|19.25
|5.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.92
|4.40
|2.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|11.87
|16.91
|1.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.50
|0.50
|0.70
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.10
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.95
|1.08
|0.14
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.74
|-3.74
|0.81
|Other Income
|6.41
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.32
|-3.74
|0.84
|Interest
|0.62
|1.66
|1.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.95
|-5.40
|-0.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.95
|-5.40
|-0.82
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.95
|-5.40
|-0.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.95
|-5.40
|-0.97
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.95
|-5.40
|-0.97
|Equity Share Capital
|12.93
|12.93
|12.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|-4.17
|-0.75
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|-4.17
|-0.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|-4.17
|-0.75
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|-4.17
|-0.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
