SSPDL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.54 crore, up 199.49% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SSPDL are:Net Sales at Rs 17.54 crore in December 2022 up 199.49% from Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2022 up 2.01% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 129.79% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2021. SSPDL shares closed at 16.85 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.88% returns over the last 6 months and 7.60% over the last 12 months.
SSPDL
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations17.5419.255.86
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations17.5419.255.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials10.924.402.82
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.8716.911.28
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.500.500.70
Depreciation0.040.100.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.951.080.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.74-3.740.81
Other Income6.410.000.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.32-3.740.84
Interest0.621.661.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.95-5.40-0.82
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.95-5.40-0.82
Tax----0.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.95-5.40-0.97
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.95-5.40-0.97
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.95-5.40-0.97
Equity Share Capital12.9312.9312.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.73-4.17-0.75
Diluted EPS-0.73-4.17-0.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.73-4.17-0.75
Diluted EPS-0.73-4.17-0.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

