SSPDL Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore, down 28.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SSPDL are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore in December 2018 down 28.71% from Rs. 5.44 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.81 crore in December 2018 down 77.73% from Rs. 3.83 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.07 crore in December 2018 down 32.24% from Rs. 4.59 crore in December 2017.
SSPDL shares closed at 37.55 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -13.28% returns over the last 6 months and -41.28% over the last 12 months.
|SSPDL
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.87
|9.09
|5.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.87
|9.09
|5.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.57
|33.09
|7.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.23
|-14.51
|0.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.08
|1.04
|1.42
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.69
|0.66
|0.59
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.27
|-11.22
|-4.70
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.01
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.10
|-11.21
|-4.67
|Interest
|1.28
|1.25
|1.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.38
|-12.46
|-5.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.38
|-12.46
|-5.76
|Tax
|-0.57
|-3.54
|-1.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.81
|-8.92
|-3.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.81
|-8.92
|-3.83
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.81
|-8.92
|-3.83
|Equity Share Capital
|12.93
|12.93
|12.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.27
|-6.90
|-2.96
|Diluted EPS
|-5.27
|-6.90
|-2.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.27
|-6.90
|-2.96
|Diluted EPS
|-5.27
|-6.90
|-2.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
