SSPDL Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore, down 28.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore in December 2018 down 28.71% from Rs. 5.44 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.81 crore in December 2018 down 77.73% from Rs. 3.83 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.07 crore in December 2018 down 32.24% from Rs. 4.59 crore in December 2017.

SSPDL shares closed at 37.55 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -13.28% returns over the last 6 months and -41.28% over the last 12 months.