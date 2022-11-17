SSIL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.63 crore, down 11.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.63 crore in September 2022 down 11.87% from Rs. 79.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2022 down 75.2% from Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.98 crore in September 2022 down 10.97% from Rs. 7.84 crore in September 2021.

SSIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in September 2021.

SSIL shares closed at 13.02 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.61% returns over the last 6 months and -24.52% over the last 12 months.