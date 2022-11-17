English
    SSIL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.63 crore, down 11.87% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shahlon Silk Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 69.63 crore in September 2022 down 11.87% from Rs. 79.01 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2022 down 75.2% from Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.98 crore in September 2022 down 10.97% from Rs. 7.84 crore in September 2021.

    SSIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in September 2021.

    SSIL shares closed at 13.02 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.61% returns over the last 6 months and -24.52% over the last 12 months.

    Shahlon Silk Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations69.6362.2479.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations69.6362.2479.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.3440.0931.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.409.3924.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.76-8.14-2.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.987.367.66
    Depreciation2.282.222.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.2410.839.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.630.495.26
    Other Income0.070.080.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.700.575.38
    Interest3.673.603.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.03-3.031.54
    Exceptional Items--5.80--
    P/L Before Tax1.032.771.54
    Tax0.780.600.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.262.161.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.262.161.03
    Equity Share Capital17.8617.8617.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.240.58
    Diluted EPS0.030.240.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.240.58
    Diluted EPS0.030.240.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:44 am