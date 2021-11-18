SSIL Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 79.01 crore, up 99.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.01 crore in September 2021 up 99.55% from Rs. 39.59 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2021 up 167.9% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.84 crore in September 2021 up 36.11% from Rs. 5.76 crore in September 2020.

SSIL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in September 2020.

SSIL shares closed at 16.35 on November 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given -0.91% returns over the last 6 months and 36.14% over the last 12 months.