SSIL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.06 crore, down 10.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.06 crore in March 2022 down 10.89% from Rs. 106.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022 down 37.42% from Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.34 crore in March 2022 down 6% from Rs. 11.00 crore in March 2021.

SSIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.89 in March 2021.

SSIL shares closed at 15.80 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)