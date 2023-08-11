SSIL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.44 crore, down 22.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.44 crore in June 2023 down 22.18% from Rs. 62.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2023 down 55.16% from Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.37 crore in June 2023 up 128.32% from Rs. 2.79 crore in June 2022.

SSIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2022.

SSIL shares closed at 13.21 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.87% returns over the last 6 months and -9.21% over the last 12 months.