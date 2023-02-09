SSIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.89 crore, down 38.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.89 crore in December 2022 down 38.41% from Rs. 87.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 26.59% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2022 down 16.48% from Rs. 7.89 crore in December 2021.