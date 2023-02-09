SSIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.89 crore, down 38.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.89 crore in December 2022 down 38.41% from Rs. 87.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 26.59% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2022 down 16.48% from Rs. 7.89 crore in December 2021.

SSIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2021.

SSIL shares closed at 14.25 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.21% returns over the last 6 months and -28.03% over the last 12 months.