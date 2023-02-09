English
    SSIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.89 crore, down 38.41% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shahlon Silk Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 53.89 crore in December 2022 down 38.41% from Rs. 87.51 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 26.59% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2022 down 16.48% from Rs. 7.89 crore in December 2021.

    Shahlon Silk Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations53.8969.6387.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations53.8969.6387.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.7429.3432.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.3612.4030.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.872.760.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.447.987.05
    Depreciation2.292.282.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.7010.249.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.234.635.32
    Other Income0.070.070.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.304.705.41
    Interest3.713.673.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.591.032.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.591.032.02
    Tax-0.430.780.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.020.261.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.020.261.40
    Equity Share Capital17.8617.8617.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.030.16
    Diluted EPS0.120.030.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.030.16
    Diluted EPS0.120.030.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited