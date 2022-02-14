English
    SSIL Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 87.51 crore, up 51.57% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2022 / 10:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shahlon Silk Industries Limite are:

    Net Sales at Rs 87.51 crore in December 2021 up 51.57% from Rs. 57.73 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021 down 75.94% from Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.89 crore in December 2021 up 130.7% from Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2020.

    SSIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.25 in December 2020.

    SSIL shares closed at 19.00 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.81% returns over the last 6 months and -3.21% over the last 12 months.

    Shahlon Silk Industries Limite
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations87.5179.0157.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations87.5179.0157.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.6731.7637.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods30.2624.271.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.38-2.17-1.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.057.667.08
    Depreciation2.482.462.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.349.779.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.325.260.52
    Other Income0.080.110.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.415.380.64
    Interest3.393.844.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.021.54-3.92
    Exceptional Items----10.85
    P/L Before Tax2.021.546.92
    Tax0.620.501.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.401.035.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.401.035.80
    Equity Share Capital17.8617.8617.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.583.25
    Diluted EPS0.160.583.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.583.25
    Diluted EPS0.160.583.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2022 10:00 pm

