SSIL Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 87.51 crore, up 51.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.51 crore in December 2021 up 51.57% from Rs. 57.73 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021 down 75.94% from Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.89 crore in December 2021 up 130.7% from Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2020.

SSIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.25 in December 2020.

SSIL shares closed at 19.00 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.81% returns over the last 6 months and -3.21% over the last 12 months.