SSIL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 57.73 crore, down 27.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.73 crore in December 2020 down 27.11% from Rs. 79.21 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2020 up 12278.98% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2020 down 56.76% from Rs. 7.91 crore in December 2019.

SSIL EPS has increased to Rs. 3.25 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2019.

SSIL shares closed at 94.65 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 144.57% returns over the last 6 months and 20.50% over the last 12 months.