SS Organics Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.49 crore, up 84.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.49 crore in September 2021 up 84.99% from Rs. 8.37 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021 up 43.17% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2021 up 382.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2020.

SS Organics shares closed at 29.00 on November 16, 2021 (BSE)