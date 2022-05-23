SS Organics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.08 crore, down 36.21% Y-o-Y
May 23, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SS Organics are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.08 crore in March 2022 down 36.21% from Rs. 11.09 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022 down 213.53% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022 down 342.37% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2021.
SS Organics shares closed at 25.10 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.57% returns over the last 6 months
|SS Organics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.08
|15.93
|11.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.08
|15.93
|11.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.68
|9.81
|10.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.58
|2.34
|-3.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.07
|0.22
|Depreciation
|0.38
|0.40
|0.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.17
|2.87
|3.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.82
|0.44
|0.09
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.81
|0.44
|0.16
|Interest
|0.16
|0.22
|1.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.98
|0.22
|-1.17
|Exceptional Items
|1.18
|--
|2.19
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.79
|0.22
|1.02
|Tax
|0.12
|--
|0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.91
|0.22
|0.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.91
|0.22
|0.81
|Equity Share Capital
|14.20
|14.20
|10.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.64
|0.15
|0.79
|Diluted EPS
|-0.64
|0.15
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.64
|0.15
|0.79
|Diluted EPS
|-0.64
|0.15
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
