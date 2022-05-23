SS Organics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.08 crore, down 36.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.08 crore in March 2022 down 36.21% from Rs. 11.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022 down 213.53% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022 down 342.37% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2021.

SS Organics shares closed at 25.10 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.57% returns over the last 6 months