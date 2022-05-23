 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SS Organics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.08 crore, down 36.21% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SS Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.08 crore in March 2022 down 36.21% from Rs. 11.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022 down 213.53% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022 down 342.37% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2021.

SS Organics shares closed at 25.10 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.57% returns over the last 6 months

SS Organics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.08 15.93 11.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.08 15.93 11.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.68 9.81 10.14
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.58 2.34 -3.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.07 0.22
Depreciation 0.38 0.40 0.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.17 2.87 3.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.82 0.44 0.09
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.81 0.44 0.16
Interest 0.16 0.22 1.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.98 0.22 -1.17
Exceptional Items 1.18 -- 2.19
P/L Before Tax -0.79 0.22 1.02
Tax 0.12 -- 0.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.91 0.22 0.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.91 0.22 0.81
Equity Share Capital 14.20 14.20 10.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.64 0.15 0.79
Diluted EPS -0.64 0.15 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.64 0.15 0.79
Diluted EPS -0.64 0.15 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:33 am
