SS Organics Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.03 crore, up 533.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.03 crore in June 2021 up 533.25% from Rs. 3.48 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021 up 592.31% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2021 up 147.37% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2020.

SS Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2020.

SS Organics shares closed at 22.87 on August 13, 2021 (BSE)