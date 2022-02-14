SS Organics Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.93 crore, down 45.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.93 crore in December 2021 down 45.23% from Rs. 29.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021 down 92.49% from Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021 down 75.07% from Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2020.

SS Organics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.85 in December 2020.

SS Organics shares closed at 26.05 on February 11, 2022 (BSE)