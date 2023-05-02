SRU Steels Limi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.05 crore, up 397.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SRU Steels Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.05 crore in March 2023 up 397.11% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2023 up 445.7% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2023 up 225% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.
SRU Steels Limi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2022.
|
|SRU Steels Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.05
|3.55
|1.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.05
|3.55
|1.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.61
|2.19
|1.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.76
|0.77
|-0.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.12
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.29
|0.23
|0.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.75
|0.22
|0.21
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.75
|0.22
|0.21
|Interest
|0.09
|0.08
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.66
|0.14
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.66
|0.14
|0.12
|Tax
|0.17
|0.04
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.49
|0.10
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.49
|0.10
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|8.00
|7.99
|7.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.61
|0.13
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.61
|0.13
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.61
|0.13
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.61
|0.13
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited