SRU Steels Limi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.05 crore, up 397.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.05 crore in March 2023 up 397.11% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2023 up 445.7% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2023 up 225% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

SRU Steels Limi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2022.